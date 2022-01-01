Go
Toast

Bin 612

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

612 University Drive • $$

Avg 4 (92 reviews)

Popular Items

Yard Bird$3.95
Fried or grilled chicken, lime crème, queso, pico de gallo
Chicken Tender$8.00
fried and dry bbq- dusted chicken tender
612\tTenders$10.95
three hand-battered chicken tenders served with bbq dusted steak fries and your choice of ranch, honey mustard or feta dipping sauce.
Buffalo Tender$8.00
fried tender tossed with hot, buttery buffalo sauce
Ranch$0.25
Cheese Fry$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

612 University Drive

Starkville MS

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759

No reviews yet

Fresh hot mini donuts made to order all day.

Mugshots Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Havin' a good time!

The Klaasroom

No reviews yet

We are a small restaurant and bar located in the heart of the Cotton District in Mississippi's college town!

Boardtown Pies and Pints

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston