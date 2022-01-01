Go
Toast

Binchoyaki

Specializing in sumiyaki grilling. #FarmtoHashi Tuesday-Saturday 11-8pm!

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

2226 10th St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)

Popular Items

Temaki Salmon$5.00
grilled salmon hand roll with wasabi mayo and shiso wrapped in nori
SPAM Musubi$5.00
spam, tare sauce, rice wrapped in nori seaweed
Agedashi Tofu$8.50
flash fried tofu, sweet ginger sauce, scallions
Krispy Rice$16.00
spicy tuna, serrano chilis, house made chive ponzu
Tsuna Mayo Onigiri$5.00
rice ball with blue fin conserve with QP mayo & scallions with nori
Beeru Ebi Tacos$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
Ebi Mayo Onigiri$5.00
rice ball with shrimp tempura & garlic aioli with nori
Arabiki Corn Dogs$7.00
japanese sausages (2pc.) cornmeal batter, spicy mustard
Salmon Bento$20.00
furikake seaweed crusted salmon, sautéed veggies, tare sauce
Binchoyaki Potato Salad$5.50
japanese style potato salad
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2226 10th St.

Sacramento CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fish Face Poke Bar

No reviews yet

Plant Power Fast Food

No reviews yet

Changing the World, One Burger at a Time.

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

No reviews yet

**CURBSIDE TAKEOUT** Please park out front and call (916) 706-3741 for curbside delivery to your car.

The Roost

No reviews yet

The Roost is an intimate cocktail bar located within BAWK! Chicken + Bar.
While we try to accommodate as many walk-ins as possible, reservations are highly encouraged as space is limited.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston