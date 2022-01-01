Binchoyaki
Specializing in sumiyaki grilling. #FarmtoHashi Tuesday-Saturday 11-8pm!
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
2226 10th St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2226 10th St.
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Plant Power Fast Food
Changing the World, One Burger at a Time.
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
**CURBSIDE TAKEOUT** Please park out front and call (916) 706-3741 for curbside delivery to your car.
The Roost
The Roost is an intimate cocktail bar located within BAWK! Chicken + Bar.
While we try to accommodate as many walk-ins as possible, reservations are highly encouraged as space is limited.