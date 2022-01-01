Go
Bing & Bao

Chinese Street Food & Grill

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS

7505D Leesburg Pike • $

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$12.50
Chicken, cabbage, roasted seaweed, sriracha mayo, white rice
Juicy Pork Bao$3.00
pork, Napa cabbage, scallion, ginger
Combo of 3 Bao$9.00
Lettuce Wrap Combo of 3$9.00
Snack Bing$8.00
肉松海苔煎饼
Bing base w/ pork floss, roasted seaweed, wonton crisp. A Bing base contains: mung bean, millet, flour, egg, scallion, sesame seed, wonton crisp
Traditional Bing (No Protein)$7.25
传统煎饼
Bing base w/ pickled radish, cilantro, wonton crisp, Bing & Bao sauce. A Bing base contains: mung bean, millet, flour, egg, scallion, sesame seed, wonton crisp
Veggie Bao$3.25
bok choy, smoked tofu, mushroom
Create Your Own Bing$8.00
自选煎饼
Bing base w/ custom options. A Bing base contains: mung bean, millet, flour, egg, scallion, sesame seed, wonton crisp
Mini Snow Donuts (4pcs)$4.50
迷你流心奶酪包
mini cream-filled donuts with cream cheese topping
Vegetable Fried Rice$8.00
White rice, egg, carrot, onion, cucumber, corn
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
7505D Leesburg Pike

Falls Church VA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
