Bing Bing Dim Sum

Dim Sum + Bar

DIM SUM

1648 E Passyunk Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)

Popular Items

Dan Dan Noodles$19.00
ground pork, cucumber, radish, peanut
Shiitake Dan Dan Noodles (veg)$19.00
shiitake mushrooms, cucumber, radish, peanut.
Eggplant Mapo Tofu$18.00
sichuan chili sauce, yu choy, jasmine rice
Cheesesteak Bao$11.00
(2) cheesesteak bao - cooper sharp, long hots, wit
Shrimp Dumplings$9.00
(4) shrimp dumplings - calabrian chili, roasted garlic, spinach. Gluten Free.
Sichuan Chicken Wontons$12.00
(6) hot chili oil, cucumber
Spicy Sichuan Cucumbers$12.00
tofu, watercress, ma la vinegar. Gluten Free.
Caterpillar Bread$13.00
(2) caterpillar bread - bbq pork, caramelized honey, sesame.
Scarlet Dumplings$9.00
(4) scarlet dumplings - swiss chard, tofu, crispy garlic. Gluten Free.
Fried Cauliflower$12.00
pickled red onion, mint, umami powder
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1648 E Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
