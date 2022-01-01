Binghamton restaurants you'll love
More about Thai Time
Thai Time
96 Front St, Binghamton
|Popular items
|Pineapple Curry
Coconut milk, pineapples, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans, snow peas, kefir lime leaves and Thai basil leaves.
|Curry Puff
|$6.50
Diced chicken, potatoes, and onions in a curry marinade wrapped in pastry dough, served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Pattaya Noodle
Flat rice noodles stir-fired with eggs, snow peas, baby corn, onions, and broccoli in classic peanut sauce
More about Binghamton Hots
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Binghamton Hots
128 Washington St, Binghamton
|Popular items
|Hot Plates
|$12.49
|Crispy Buff Wrap
|$10.99
|Phllly Cheese Steak
|$10.95
More about The Stone Fox
PIZZA
The Stone Fox
15 Hawley Street, Binghamton
|Popular items
|Buffalo Bird
|$15.00
Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Herb Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, Buffalo
|Margherita
|$13.00
Crush Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic Oil
|Garlic + Prosciutto
|$15.50
Roasted Garlic, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Prosciutto, Onion, Arugula
More about The Colonial
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Colonial
56-58 Ct St, Binghamton
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romane, parmesan, olive, crouton, caesar dressing
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Served w. celery and bleu cheese
|PB & J Burger
|$16.00
peanut butter, raspberry jelly, bacon, brie. served w/ fries.
More about Dos Rios Cantina
GRILL
Dos Rios Cantina
60 Court St., Binghamton
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$17.00
Sizzling Onions, Peppers, and Blistered Tomatoes. W. Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cilanto-Lime Crema, Flour Tortilla. With side of rice and refried beans
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.50
Served w. Rice and Refried Beans
|Street Style Tacos
|$12.00
3 Tacos , Protein of choice Diced White Onion, Cilantro and White Chili Aioli
More about McGirk’s Irish pub
McGirk’s Irish pub
1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4, BINGHAMTON
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Cooked to desired temp. Topped with American cheese lettuce tomato and onion.
|Pub Club
|$9.00
A three tier sandwich of thin sliced turkey with crisp lettuce tomato crispy bacon and a touch of mayonnaise served on choice of white or Rye-bread.
|Irish Whiskey BBQ Chicken Melt
|$9.00
Chicken tenders tossed in our Irish whiskey barbecue sauce. Topped with melted cheddar and strips of bacon served on toasted white bread with ranch for dipping.
More about Downtown by Beer Tree Brew
Downtown by Beer Tree Brew
20 Hawley Street, Binghamton
Common Soil Juicery
Common Soil Juicery
39 South Washington Street, Binghamton
