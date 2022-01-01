Binghamton bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Binghamton
More about The Stone Fox
PIZZA
The Stone Fox
15 Hawley Street, Binghamton
|Popular items
|Veggie
|$14.00
Choice of [ Roasted Garlic or Crushed Tomato], mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushroom, broccolini
|Wings
|$13.00
10 wings, choice of sauce, blue cheese, celery.
|Savor This
|$14.00
Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Honey
More about The Colonial
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Colonial
56-58 Ct St, Binghamton
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Served w. celery and bleu cheese
|PB & J Burger
|$16.00
peanut butter, raspberry jelly, bacon, brie. served w/ fries.
|Benny Frank's Cheesesteak
|$14.00
peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic aioli
More about Dos Rios Cantina
GRILL
Dos Rios Cantina
60 Court St., Binghamton
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Pice De Gallo w. Lime Crema
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.50
Mexican Cake made w. Sweet Milk
|Burrito
|$14.50
Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Shallot, Lime Crema
More about McGirk’s Irish pub
McGirk’s Irish pub
1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4, BINGHAMTON
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Cooked to desired temp. Topped with American cheese lettuce tomato and onion.
|Irish Whiskey BBQ Chicken Melt
|$9.00
Chicken tenders tossed in our Irish whiskey barbecue sauce. Topped with melted cheddar and strips of bacon served on toasted white bread with ranch for dipping.
|Irish Whiskey BBQ Burger
|$12.50
Cooked to desired temp. Topped with our Irish whiskey barbecue sauce cheddar cheese bacon lettuce tomato and onion rings.