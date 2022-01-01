Binghamton bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Binghamton

The Stone Fox image

PIZZA

The Stone Fox

15 Hawley Street, Binghamton

Avg 4.1 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie$14.00
Choice of [ Roasted Garlic or Crushed Tomato], mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushroom, broccolini
Wings$13.00
10 wings, choice of sauce, blue cheese, celery.
Savor This$14.00
Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Honey
More about The Stone Fox
The Colonial image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Colonial

56-58 Ct St, Binghamton

Avg 4.6 (3910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$12.00
Served w. celery and bleu cheese
PB & J Burger$16.00
peanut butter, raspberry jelly, bacon, brie. served w/ fries.
Benny Frank's Cheesesteak$14.00
peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic aioli
More about The Colonial
Dos Rios Cantina image

GRILL

Dos Rios Cantina

60 Court St., Binghamton

Avg 4.5 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$12.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Pice De Gallo w. Lime Crema
Tres Leches Cake$7.50
Mexican Cake made w. Sweet Milk
Burrito$14.50
Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Shallot, Lime Crema
More about Dos Rios Cantina
McGirk’s Irish pub image

 

McGirk’s Irish pub

1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4, BINGHAMTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$9.00
Cooked to desired temp. Topped with American cheese lettuce tomato and onion.
Irish Whiskey BBQ Chicken Melt$9.00
Chicken tenders tossed in our Irish whiskey barbecue sauce. Topped with melted cheddar and strips of bacon served on toasted white bread with ranch for dipping.
Irish Whiskey BBQ Burger$12.50
Cooked to desired temp. Topped with our Irish whiskey barbecue sauce cheddar cheese bacon lettuce tomato and onion rings.
More about McGirk’s Irish pub
Social on State image

TAPAS

Social on State

201 State Street, Binghamton

Avg 4.7 (1398 reviews)
Takeout
More about Social on State

