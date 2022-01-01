Chicken sandwiches in Binghamton
Binghamton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Colonial
56-58 Ct St, Binghamton
|Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle ranch
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
blackened chicken, roasted red pepper, pepper jack, lettuce, grilled onion, garlic aiolo
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$14.00
Sweet: bacon, maple syrup Savory: pepperjack, chipotle, ranch, pickles
Downtown by Beer Tree Brew
20 Hawley Street, Binghamton
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
crispy fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce, sliced pickles, ciabatta roll
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, ciabatta roll (gluten free optional)