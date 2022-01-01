Pies in Binghamton
Binghamton restaurants that serve pies
More about The Stone Fox
PIZZA
The Stone Fox
15 Hawley Street, Binghamton
|S'mores Pie
|$16.00
|Vodka Pie
|$16.50
Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, diced mozzarella, prosciutto, red onion, peas, arugula.
More about The Colonial
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Colonial
56-58 Ct St, Binghamton
|Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
|$9.00
More about McGirk’s Irish pub
McGirk’s Irish pub
1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4, BINGHAMTON
|Shepherd's Pie
|$12.00
(GF) Ground beef, carrots, and peas in a tomato beef gravy topped with mashed potatoes and baked until golden brown.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$12.00
Braised chicken, potatoes, celery, carrot, and onion and a rich gravy, baked in a pie pastry until golden brown.