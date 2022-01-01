Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Binghamton

Go
Binghamton restaurants
Toast

Binghamton restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA

The Stone Fox

15 Hawley Street, Binghamton

Avg 4.1 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
S'mores Pie$16.00
Vodka Pie$16.50
Vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, diced mozzarella, prosciutto, red onion, peas, arugula.
More about The Stone Fox
The Colonial image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Colonial

56-58 Ct St, Binghamton

Avg 4.6 (3910 reviews)
Takeout
Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$9.00
More about The Colonial
Item pic

 

McGirk’s Irish pub

1 KATTELVILLE RD Suite 4, BINGHAMTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shepherd's Pie$12.00
(GF) Ground beef, carrots, and peas in a tomato beef gravy topped with mashed potatoes and baked until golden brown.
Chicken Pot Pie$12.00
Braised chicken, potatoes, celery, carrot, and onion and a rich gravy, baked in a pie pastry until golden brown.
More about McGirk’s Irish pub

