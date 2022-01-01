Tacos in Binghamton
Binghamton restaurants that serve tacos
More about Dos Rios Cantina
GRILL
Dos Rios Cantina
60 Court St., Binghamton
|Dos Rios Spicy Cauliflower Tacos
|$13.50
Cauliflower, Red Cabbage Slaw, Guac, Roasted Corn Salsa, Hot Sauce, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.
|Street Style Tacos
|$10.00
3 Tacos , Protein of choice Diced White Onion, Cilantro and White Chili Aioli
|Dos Rios Carnitas Tacos
|$13.50
Jarritos Braised Pork, Pineapple Salsa, Lime Crema, Cilantro. Served on 2 Large Tortillas w/ Side of Rice.