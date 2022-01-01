Go
Bings Burger Station image

Bings Burger Station

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3639, 794 N Main St

Cottonwood, AZ 86326

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Deluxe Double Burger$9.00
Ice Cream Milk Shake$4.95
Large Hand Cut Fries$5.75
Small Beer Battered Onion Rings$4.00
Turkey Burger$7.25
Deluxe Burger$6.50
Ranch$0.50
Large Beer Battered Onion Ring$6.00
Small Hand Cut Fries$3.50
Large Fried Pickles$6.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

3639, 794 N Main St, Cottonwood AZ 86326

Directions

Nearby restaurants

COLT 804 Grill

No reviews yet

Affordable Handcrafted BBQ

Firecreek Coffee - Cottonwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

R&R Pizza

No reviews yet

R&R Pizza Express is locally owned and operated. We're dedicated to making delicious pizza, wings, bread sticks and more. We offer pick-up and delivery options.

Main Street Cafe

No reviews yet

Scratch made classics, pizza, and more! Call or visit our facebook page for daily specials!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bings Burger Station

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston