Bionic Burger

Good old fashioned burgers & fresh cut fries! Locally & Family owned since 1977.

660 N Ridge Road

Popular Items

Bacon Cheddar Burger
Mayo, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, American & Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Cheese Fry$3.40
Single Hamburger$3.39
1/4lb Burger Served W/ Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions On A Toasted Bun
#2 Medium Combo$8.79
Soft Drink
Homemade Ranch$0.25
Med Fry$2.50
#1 Medium Combo$6.99
Double Hamburger$5.19
1/2lb Burger Served W/ Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions On A Toasted Bun
Bacon Cheddar MED Combo$10.04
Mayo, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, American & Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Wichita KS

Sunday8:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm
