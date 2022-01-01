Go
Birba

Italian restaurant serving up handcrafted cocktails, handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza, elegant salads and our famous gluten-free cauliflower pizza

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

622 N Palm Canyon DR • $$

Avg 3.6 (2519 reviews)

Braised Greens$17.00
Serrano Chile, Scamorza, Castelvetrano Olive, San Marano Tomato
Nonna's Meatballs$14.00
Berkshire Pork, Grass Fed Beef
Roasted Cauliflower$13.00
Capers, Aged Parmesan, Lemon, Crushed Chili
(cannot be made w/o cheese)
Pizza Parlor Chop$14.00
Salume, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Chickpea, Pepperoncini
Crispy Brussels$12.00
Goat Cheese, Cherry Agridolce, Parsley
Tricolore$12.00
Endive, Arugula, Radicchio, Fried Garlic,Aged Parmesan, Lemon
Margherita$16.00
House Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
Baby Kale$13.00
Avocado, Beets, Pecorino, Sesame, Pumpkin & Sunflower Seeds
Birba$18.00
Prosciutto, Honey, Chili Oil, San Marzano Tomato
Homemade Classic$19.00
House Fennel Sausage, Mushroom, Sweet Onion, San Marzano Tomato
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

622 N Palm Canyon DR

Palm Springs CA

Sunday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
