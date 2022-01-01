Go
Birch & Maple

You will be able to pickup your order at the host stand or our designated pickup area at the main entrance.

727 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)

Popular Items

Maple Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
banana puree, brioche bread served with a bourbon toffee sauce
Friday Chicken for 2$35.00
Fried Chicken Friday is back! Our famous fried chicken served with buttery mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, house made gravy and slaw. FRIDAY NIGHT ONLY
Sunday Italian Dinner for 2$70.00
Includes, House Garlic Bread, Two Italian Salads and choice of Two Entrees and a Bottle of Wine.
Option 1: Lemon Herb Spaghetti. Homemade Spaghetti noodles tossed in a Lemon Herb Vodka Sauce.
Option 2: Italian Herb Stewed Lentils with Grilled Chicken topped with a dallop of homemade Pesto.
Caesar Wedge$14.00
Fresh Wedge of Romaine Lettuce, topped with Gorgonzola Cheese, Crumbled Bacon,
tomato, House made Caesar Dressing and Herbed Crouton Crumble.
Pepper Glazed Chicken$29.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, with a Sweet Pepper Glaze, Whole Grain Dijon Whipped Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.
Ahi Tuna$31.00
Everything bagel spice crusted Ahi Tuna seared rare. Served with coconut curry sauce and bell pepper and carrot rice.
Portobello Fries$13.00
Tempura Fried. Tossed with Parmesan, Red Pepper Flakes and Truffle Oil. Served with House Aioli
Smoked Gouda Grit Cakes$15.00
Griddled Cheese Cakes on a bed of Greens, topped with our Nashville Hot Velouté. This is a delicious mild heat cheesy gravy!
Smashburger$17.00
Lettuce, American Cheese, Special Sauce served on a Sesame Seed Bun. Served With Chips
Cherry and Kale salad$12.00
Shredded Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cherries, Walnuts, Sweet and Sour Reduction.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

727 Main Street

Frankfort MI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
