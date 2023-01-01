Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Birch Run

Go
Birch Run restaurants
Toast

Birch Run restaurants that serve coleslaw

Bagger Dave's Tavern image

 

Bagger Dave's Tavern - Birch Run

8827 Main St., Birch Run

No reviews yet
Takeout
House-Made Coleslaw$3.95
House-made coleslaw
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern - Birch Run
Consumer pic

 

Beamers Bar & Grill - 11850 Gera Road

11850 Gera Road, Birch Run

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.00
Homemade
More about Beamers Bar & Grill - 11850 Gera Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Birch Run

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Map

More near Birch Run to explore

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston