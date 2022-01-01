Birch & Rye
Modern Russian Kitchen
1320 Castro Street
Location
1320 Castro Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Francisco
Come in and enjoy!
Inle Burmese Cuisine
Casual Burmese Cuisine!
Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
It's Hi-Time For a Hamburger!
Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant
The new neighborhood spot in Noe Valley. Join us for elevated American comfort food and classic cocktails in a comfortable & polished setting.