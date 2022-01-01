Go
Birch

Milwaukee's open fire hearth!

SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

459 E. Pleasant St • $$

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)

Popular Items

Housemade Sourdough$8.50
Double Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips$13.50
House pickles, bacon, onions, special sauce, American cheese + kettle chips
Braised Pot Roast$25.00
Dinner with 2 buttermilk biscuits, Great Aunt Hazel's potato salad + 2 chocolate brownies
Handcut Ham + Housemade Rolls$12.00
1 LB handcut ham + 6 housemade rolls.
Famous Cornbread$9.00
Bibb Salad + Ranch$7.50
Bibb lettuce, pickled carrot, herbs, feta, house ranch dressing.
Herb Marinated Half Chicken$25.00
Dinner with 2 buttermilk biscuits, Great Aunt Hazel's potato salad + 2 chocolate brownies
Smoked Spare Ribs$24.00
Dinner with 2 buttermilk biscuits, Great Aunt Hazel's potato salad + 2 chocolate brownies
Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Ketchup, Pickles, + American Cheese. Side Bibb Salad + Housemade Ranch.
Hatched Handpie$5.00
Strawberry
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

459 E. Pleasant St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

