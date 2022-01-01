Go
Toast

White Birch Food & Juice

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES

170 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (542 reviews)

Popular Items

Huevos Rancheros$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

170 E Main St

Abingdon VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greeko's Grill & Cafe

No reviews yet

We are an inviting restaurant with dishes for the whole family. We're known for our lamb gyro pitas and platters as well as our chicken and salmon souvlaki, shrimp, and even our burgers get rave reviews! We offer a wide selection of vegetarian options including veggie pita, plenty of salads, falafel, spinach pie (spanakopita) and hummus. Our customers love our creamy tzatziki, a cucumber sauce that makes everything better!"

Tenderloin's

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated restaurant serving top quality steaks and seafood. We have a full bar and wine service. Pleanty of parking and located just beside Abingdon Cinemall.

Bella's Pizza

No reviews yet

We offer a brand of pizza that is unique to us. You won't find this anywhere else and we stand by that. We make as many thing in-house as possible including all our dough, bread and Famous Italian Sausage.

Purgatory

No reviews yet

Founded in 2019 on kindness and inclusivity, Purgatory is a predominantly women and queer-owned bar and venue space for creatives, artists, musicians, and anyone in-between, located in the heart of Bushwick.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston