Birchwood Cafe

Pumpkin + gruyere + aronia berry waffle with radish butter, apple + blueberry + peach chutney, sunny side up egg, bacon lardons —now serving Peterson Craft Meats bacon — and good real maple syrup from Tappers.

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne

illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

