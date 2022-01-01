Go
Birchwood Cafe

A real gem of a cafe in the Seward neighborhood supporting Local Farmers and serving Good Real Food.

3311 East 25th Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1559 reviews)

Gluten Free Savory Waffle$15.00
Pumpkin + gruyere + aronia berry waffle with radish butter, apple + blueberry + peach chutney, sunny side up egg, bacon lardons —now serving Peterson Craft Meats bacon — and good real maple syrup from Tappers.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne
illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3311 East 25th Street

Minneapolis MN

