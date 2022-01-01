Birch Wood Vineyards is a Wedding Venue in Derry New Hampshire with a rustic elegance like no other. Whether it’s a grand affair or an intimate gathering the venue offers the quaint seclusion of our gardens with beautifully manicured grounds and vineyard, pergola and water fountain, and exclusive use of both of the rooms.

We pride ourselves on only hosting one event a day, so all our focus and attention is on you! To us, there is nothing more rewarding than a guest enjoying a reception like no other. We offer a delightful meal from our dedicated, creative, experienced and professional kitchen staff.

In addition, offering impeccable and courteous service from our professional event planning team. There is no greater honor than to play a role in the success of someone’s special day.



199 Rockingham Road