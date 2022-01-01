Go
Bird Bird Biscuit

SANDWICHES

2701 Manor Road • $

Avg 4.9 (3009 reviews)

Popular Items

Firebird$11.00
Hot chicken sandwich with spiced chicken breast, garlic and dill aioli, thick cut spicy sweet pickles and cilantro on a handmade buttermilk biscuit. (NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products)
Bird Bird Bacon$8.50
crispy bacon, organic egg over medium, cheddar and bacon-infused chipotle mayo on a handmade buttermilk biscuit
Fries$3.50
Crisp, medium cut fries. Side of ketchup included. Choose an optional dipping sauce for even more fun.
Dough Doughs$3.50
biscuit doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar (order of 3)
Theodore$10.50
Spiced and breaded chicken breast, bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar on a handmade buttermilk biscuit (NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products)
Plain Biscuit$3.00
Biscuitarian$8.50
Vegetarian biscuit sandwich with Impossible sausage, organic egg over medium and cheddar on a handmade buttermilk biscuit
Queen Beak$10.00
spiced and breaded chicken breast, cayenne black pepper honey and bacon-infused chipotle mayo on a handmade buttermilk biscuit (NOTE: fried in oil that is also used for pork products)
Lovely Day$9.00
House-made chicken sausage, organic egg over medium, cheddar, and basil pesto on a handmade buttermilk biscuit
Biscuit and Jam$5.00
handmade buttermilk biscuit with a side of home made blueberry jam
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2701 Manor Road

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
