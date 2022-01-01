Go
Bird Creek Burger Company

Locally owned burger restaurant in downtown Temple Texas. Offering gourmet style burgers including Lamb, Bison and Black Bean. We pride ourselves in supplying as much product as we can from our local community.

6 S. Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Classic$9.99
beef patty/ tomato/ lettuce/ pickles
Soda/Tea$2.19
pepsi/diet pepsi/ dr.pepper/ sierra mist/ big red/ mug root beer/ lemon-lime gatorade/ tropicana lemonade/Sweet Tea/Unsweet Tea
Cool Citrus Salad$8.99
Mixed greens/ tomato/ red onion/ oranges/ walnuts/ goat cheese
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$14.99
Mixed greens/ avocado/ radish/ cucumber/ seared ahi tuna
Kid's Burger$5.00
Kid sized burger with pickles.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Mixed greens/ tomato/ avocado/ green olives/ grilled chicken breast
Garlic Parm Appetizer$6.49
hand-cuts/ garlic aioli/ parm cheese
Double Trouble$16.99
Two beef patties/ two slices of cheese/ lettuce/ tomato/ pickles
Chicken Sandwich$9.49
grilled or fried chicken breast/ lettuce/ tomato/ garlic mayo
Location

Temple TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
