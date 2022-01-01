Go
Toast
  • /
  • San Diego
  • /
  • Bird Rock Coffee Roasters Liberty Station

Bird Rock Coffee Roasters Liberty Station

Come in and enjoy!

2401 Truxtun Rd

No reviews yet

Location

2401 Truxtun Rd

San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

POKÉ 1·2·3

No reviews yet

As of March 18, 2020 we are temporarily closed. We look forward to a day when we’ve weathered this outbreak and reopen to serve the Point Loma community again!

Toast Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cesarina

No reviews yet

Cesarina is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter—our personification of a nurturer who feeds and cares for her community. From the meticulous attention to detail and fresh ingredients, to the warm and inviting atmosphere, this restaurant is a celebration of the power of food and family.

Long Story Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston