Go
Toast

Bird's

We carry a wide variety of Gluten Free options, most of which are labeled.

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

2957 Main Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (523 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes$2.50
Homemade roasted red potatoes, mashed with garlic and butter
Contains: Dairy
Cluck Norris$8.50
Choice of chicken, hatch green chile, bacon, pepperjack cheese topped with chipotle crema, pickled red onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
Crispy Breast$3.00
House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).
Crispy Drumstick$1.50
House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).
Buffalo Wings$9.00
Wings are weighed to 1lb each order could container 6-9 wings per order depending on weight.
Feather Locklear$8.50
Choice of chicken, hickory smoked bacon, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce garnished with pesto Pesto Aoli served on a potato bun
Cheddar Mac N' Cheese$2.50
Homemade Cheddar Mac n' Cheese, what more can we say!
Contains: Dairy/Wheat
Seasoned Curly Fries$2.50
Love at First Curl!!
Contains: Wheat, Egg and Dairy
Chicken Fingers$2.50
Contains: Gluten
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2957 Main Ave

Durango CO

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Durango Joes - Drive Thru North

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Peak Mobile

No reviews yet

Bringing our hospitality to you!

Zia Taqueria

No reviews yet

We believe in simple, tasteful, authentic fast food with an atmosphere and price that feels good, warms the soul, and reminds you that some of the better things in life are quite simple…

Sage - Farm Fresh Eats

No reviews yet

From soil to soup and sprout to salad - we marry local food with fast-casual convenience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston