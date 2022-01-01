Bird's
We carry a wide variety of Gluten Free options, most of which are labeled.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
2957 Main Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2957 Main Ave
Durango CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Durango Joes - Drive Thru North
Come in and enjoy!
Peak Mobile
Bringing our hospitality to you!
Zia Taqueria
We believe in simple, tasteful, authentic fast food with an atmosphere and price that feels good, warms the soul, and reminds you that some of the better things in life are quite simple…
Sage - Farm Fresh Eats
From soil to soup and sprout to salad - we marry local food with fast-casual convenience.