The Bird

We’re the ultimate fried chicken sandwich shop, now with 2 locations in San Francisco!

115 New Montgomery Street

Popular Items

CURLY FRIES$3.50
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Get it classic or spicy. House made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted bun.
NAKED BIRD$8.00
Get it classic or spicy. Just the Bird, no bun. Housemade apple slaw on the side.
HOUSEMADE SRIRACHA
RANCH
LOADED FRIES$4.75
Applewood smoked bacon, sour cream, green onions, melted cheddar cheese
BIRD SALAD$7.75
Romaine hearts, baby Kale mix, braised beets, quinoa, celery and apple. You can also top it off with our Signature Fried Chicken!
KETCHUP
CHICKEN BISCUIT WITH TOTS$6.50
Like a little brother to our Signature Sandwih - a half order of fried chicken (classic or spicy) served on a flaky brown butter brushed buttermilk biscuit. Includes a side of Tater Tots.
TATER TOTS$2.50
Location

115 New Montgomery Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

