Go
Toast

BIRD DOG CAFE

Thank you for coming!

412 Short 7th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Grits$4.00
Latte$4.00
Bird Dog Breakfast$16.00
Plain Waffle$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

412 Short 7th Ave

Laurel MS

Sunday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Phillips Drive-In

No reviews yet

Barry's Burgers

No reviews yet

Home owned and operated; fresh, made-to-order burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, homemade onion rings, salads, soft-serve ice cream, and a hearty breakfast.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston