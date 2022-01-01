Go
Birdhouse - Erie

Come on in and enjoy!

TACOS • RAMEN

526 Briggs St

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

AL PASTOR$5.50
Marinated Pork, Pineapple Habanero Salsa, Tomatillo Serrano Crema, Charred Shishito Pineapple Salsa, Onion, Cilantro
KIMCHI$18.00
Vegetable Broth, Kimchi, Black Garlic Oil, Marinated Mushrooms, Menma Birdhouse Chili Sauce
**SUBSTITUTE RICE NOODLES AND OMIT EGG FOR VEGAN**
**DUE TO SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS, WE ARE UNABLE TO OFFER EXTRA NOODLES ON RAMEN, AT THIS TIME!**
5 CHEESE QUESO & CHIPS$10.00
5 Cheese Queso, Green Chili, Queso Fresco
CARNE ASADA$6.50
Pico, Avocado Crema, Cotija, Salsa Roja
PORK BELLY$6.00
Cider Glazed Pork, Green Apple Guac, Bacon Serrano Salsa, Red Cabbage
CAMARONES$6.00
Gulf Rock Shrimp, Pickled Cabbage, Avocado Mousse, Xni-Pec Salsa
SHIO$19.00
Chicken Broth, Dashi, Soy Glazed Fried Chicken, Spicy Radish, Birdhouse Chili Sauce.
**DUE TO SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS, WE ARE UNABLE TO OFFER EXTRA NOODLES ON RAMEN, AT THIS TIME!**
NASHVILLE$6.50
Spicy Fried Chicken Thigh, Coleslaw, Yuzu
TONKOTSU$17.00
Pork Broth, Dashi, Roasted Pork, Crispy Onion, Black Garlic Oil, Birdhouse Chili Sauce
**DUE TO SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS, WE ARE UNABLE TO OFFER EXTRA NOODLES ON RAMEN, AT THIS TIME!**
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Reservations
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

526 Briggs St

Erie CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

