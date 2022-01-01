Go
Birdie's Breakfast Shop

Breakfast and lunch shop in Nolensville, TN

7180 Nolensville Rd #1B

Popular Items

Bacon$3.00
Boss Hogg$10.50
two eggs, breakfast potatoes, biscuit w/ fruit preserves, bacon & sausage
Wrapper's Delight$11.25
grilled chicken wrap with avocado, jack cheese. pico, black beans, lettuce, tomato w/ chipotle mayo
Fruit Cakes$10.75
three pancakes topped swirled with either blueberry puree or apple butter, two eggs & choice of bacon or sausage
Kid Cakes$6.00
pancake, egg, choice of bacon or sausage
Fish N Chips$11.50
Beer-battered cod, fries and tartar sauce.
Border Bowl$11.50
two eggs, chorizo, avocado, black beans, pico, jack cheese w/ our housemade guacamole salsa, over grits or quinoa
Birdie's Breakfast Burrito$10.75
tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, black beans, jack cheese, pico and our creamy avocado sauce
Birdie's B & G$10.75
biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy, w/ two eggs & breakfast potatoes
The Homer$11.00
breakfast potatoes topped with two eggs, crumbled bacon, cheddar, jalapeños, and smothered with sausage country gravy. go ahead...live a little!
Location

