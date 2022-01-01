Go
Toast

Birdie's

We are a locally owned restaurant featuring Korean double fried chicken!

2201 Northwest 150th Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2201 Northwest 150th Street

Edmond OK

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rice N Buns

No reviews yet

We are serving combination between American and Asian cuisine.
Burger, Sushi and Hibachi Express

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0044

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Industry Gastro Lounge

No reviews yet

We are a modern American restaurant that specializes in traditional dishes served with your favorite cocktails and draft beers. With over a dozen draft beers and a local beer program that we proudly showcase we guarantee to have something for you. Our fun and exciting cocktails will satisfy your curiosity or choose a classic cocktail done right. With over a dozen large televisions we are the main destination to catch a game or two.

Nhinja Sushi

No reviews yet

Fast, fun, and fresh just like our boys - Mikey, Kobe, Jojo

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston