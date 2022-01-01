Birdies n Brews
Come in and enjoy!
90 E 4th St.
Location
90 E 4th St.
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pop's Java
Family owned in memory of commercial fishing Father
Big Catch Seafood House
Come in and enjoy!
The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
Rose Park Roasters
Creating moments of pause with craft roasted coffees, seasonal pastries, and chef driven food. Welcome to the process.