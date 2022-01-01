Go
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar

632 E State Rd 32

House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
House smoked pulled pork shoulder topped with slaw and sliced pickles.
Birdies Signature Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Tea-brined chicken, hand breaded & fried until golden and crispy. Served with pickle & mayo on a brioche bun.
French Fries$4.00
Chicken Bites & Fries$5.99
10ct Boneless Wings$14.00
Tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.
6ct Boneless Wings$9.00
Tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Crispy PorkTenderloin Sandwich$12.00
Hand breaded and fried crispy pork tenderloin sandwich served with pickle, leaf lettuce, & tomato.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Simply grilled chicken sandwich topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
All American Burger$12.00
Classic all beef patty topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese$8.00
Soft, warm pretzel bites served with a beer cheese dipping sauce.
Location

Westfield IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
