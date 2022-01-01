Go
Birds. Food Truck

Serious Chicken.

955 Washington st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cry Baby Craig’s 5oz$6.00
Minnesota Habanero Hot Sauce
Side Fries$3.00
Carolina BBQ$14.00
Fried Chicken, Hokkaido Bun, Carolina BBQ Sauce, Creamy Coleslaw. Fries.
Spicy Bird$14.00
Fried Chicken, Hokkaido Bun, Cry Baby Craigs Minnesota Hot Sauce, Mayo, House Bread & Butter Pickles. Fries.
Diet Pepsi$2.00
20oz Bottle
Birds. Salad$12.00
Fried Chicken, Hilltop Greens, Local Apple, Cashew, Parmesan, Honey Vinaigrette (served on the side).
Carolina BBQ Tenders$13.00
3 Hand Breaded Tenders, Carolina BBQ, House Bread & Butter Pickles. Fries.
O.G.$12.00
Fried Chicken, Hokkaido Bun. Local Honey, Mayo, House Bread & Butter Pickles. Fries.
Sierra Mist$2.00
20oz Bottle
Birds. Lemonade$4.00
12oz. Fresh Lemonade
Location

955 Washington st

Dubuque IA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
