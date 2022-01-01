Birds Rotisserie Chicken Cafe
Since 1994 Birds has been a home away from home for the residents of Franklin Village and beyond! Serving an array of down home dishes and delicious beverages, our staff will make you feel like one of the gang! Come on down to your nieghborhood bar!
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
5925 Franklin Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5925 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
