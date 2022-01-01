Go
Birds Rotisserie Chicken Cafe

Since 1994 Birds has been a home away from home for the residents of Franklin Village and beyond! Serving an array of down home dishes and delicious beverages, our staff will make you feel like one of the gang! Come on down to your nieghborhood bar!

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

5925 Franklin Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1496 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5925 Franklin Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
