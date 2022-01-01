Go
Birdsall House

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

970 Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1708 reviews)

Popular Items

Beet & Quinoa Burger$17.50
Beet and Quinoa, Chive Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula, House Made Mustard
Mac n cheese$15.00
Fontina, Cheddar, Orechiette, Apple-wood Smoke Bacon Bits
Beyond Burger$17.50
Plant-Based Burger, NON GMO, Gluten and Soy Free
Wings$16.00
Slow Smoked, Blue Cheese Dressing, House Made Habanero Hot Sauce, House BBQ Sauce
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
Steak Sandwich$23.00
Blackened Salmon$21.00
Sauteed Fingerling Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable
Shrimp Quesadilla$18.00
Gulf Shrimp, Onions, Pepper,fontina, and house-made Pico de Gallo
Vegan Gyro$17.00
House Made Seitan, Pita, House Hummus, Lettuce, Red Onion, Hand Cut Fries
Burger$15.50
1/2 Pound Brisket Blend, Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Fries
(LTOP) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Butter Pickles available upon request
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

970 Main St

Peekskill NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

