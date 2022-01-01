Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Birdseye restaurants
you'll love
/
Birdseye
Must-try Birdseye restaurants
Benny's
2976 North Dillard Rd, Birdseye
No reviews yet
Popular items
Loaded BBQ Fries
$8.99
Breadsticks & Cheese
$3.95
12 Deep Fried Boneless Wings
$13.95
More about Benny's
Finn's
2458N. Dillard Rd, Birdseye
No reviews yet
More about Finn's
The Birds Nest Bar and Grill
2976 N Dillard Road, Birdseye
No reviews yet
More about The Birds Nest Bar and Grill
More near Birdseye to explore
Evansville
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
New Albany
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Salem
No reviews yet
Newburgh
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Evansville
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston