Birds of a Feather

Birds of a Feather, 鸳鸯 in Chinese, is a Chinese restaurant in Williamsburg. It is the brainchild of Yiming and Xian, the Michelin-starred duo behind Cafe China. They have​ spent countless hours ruminating on the details of everything that meets the eyes​ and behind the scenes in the​ new restaurant. Yiming as the interior designer and architect of Birds of a Feather, designed the space that is modern and timeless, welcoming and personal. The cuisine will be Sichuan, but with new ideas and new dishes.

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

172 N 1st St • $$

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)

Popular Items

Dan Dan Noodles$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
Ma Po Tofu$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
Fried Rice Mustard Green Shoots$9.00
Vegetarian. Deeply aromatic fried rice with egg and spices.
Scallion Pancakes$8.00
Vegetarian.
Add White Rice$2.00
Rich and firm. Slightly sweet.
Spicy Fish Fillet$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
Poached Wontons in Chili Sauce$9.00
Pork, pepper and sesame. Served spicy.
Kung Pao Chicken$17.00
Stir fried with peanuts, peppercorn, dried chili pepper, garlic
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

172 N 1st St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

