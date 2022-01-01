Birds of a Feather
Birds of a Feather, 鸳鸯 in Chinese, is a Chinese restaurant in Williamsburg. It is the brainchild of Yiming and Xian, the Michelin-starred duo behind Cafe China. They have spent countless hours ruminating on the details of everything that meets the eyes and behind the scenes in the new restaurant. Yiming as the interior designer and architect of Birds of a Feather, designed the space that is modern and timeless, welcoming and personal. The cuisine will be Sichuan, but with new ideas and new dishes.
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
172 N 1st St • $$
Location
172 N 1st St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
