Birmingham American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Birmingham
More about The Fennec - Birmingham
The Fennec - Birmingham
1630 2nd avenue south, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich
|$10.00
Served with Sweet Potato Fries.
|Bandana Burger
|$12.00
Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, and Shaved Onion. Served with one side.
|Hitch Knot
|$8.00
Fresh Baked Pretzel with Dogfish Head 60-Minute IPA Beer Cheese Sauce and Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
More about brick & tin
brick & tin
214 20th St N, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Brisket
|$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
Chilled roasted salmon, Snow's Bend Farm beets, avocado, walnuts, shaved carrots, lime & farro salad with vegan green goddess dressing
|Bluebird
|$16.00
Romaine, spinach, frisée, fried chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing* & champagne vinaigrette
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
|Snack Wings
|$8.99
|Lips - Large
|$13.99
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Billy's Sports Grill
4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Billy’s
award winning wing sauce on a bakery fresh brioche bun, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese (or make it a wrap)
|Burger
|$12.00
Half pound burger marinated & grilled to
perfection, served with lettuce, tomato,
& onion, brioche bun.* add cheese or
jalapeno 1, add bacon 2, add fried egg 1.5
|Billys Chicken
|$11.00
A Billy’s tradition since 1979. Grilled
marinated chicken topped with lettuce
on a bakery fresh brioche bun. Add
cheese 1
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, hot black sauce and ranch
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Hot Black | Korean BBQ | Honey Sriracha | Lemon Pepper
|Chicken Finger Plate
|$12.00
6 breaded chicken tenders served with French fries or
sweet potato fries
More about Galley and Garden
Galley and Garden
2220 Highland Ave, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Bourbon Tasting Ticket
|$49.16
Take your pick from some of the world's best & rarest bourbon rye, and scotch whiskeys! Five pours, $59 all-inclusive (see total at checkout).
**Tickets only redeemable on Thursdays 2/18 through 3/25**
|9/16 First Days of Fall Wine Tasting
|$25.00
Tasting with a dozen wines from across the globe - all imported by Birmingham's own Vineyard Brands!
|9/30 Oregon Wine Tasting
|$25.00
SOLD OUT!
More about Carrigan's Beer Garden
Carrigan's Beer Garden
2910 6TH AVE S, BIRMINGHAM
|Popular items
|Birminghamburger
|$15.95
whitesell farms wagyu, beer cheese, bacon, arugula, pickled onion, garlic aioli, Hinkel's burger bun, tots w/ choice of house dipping sauce
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.95
bavarian pretzel, beer cheese dip
|Eggplant Sandwich (v)
|$10.95
vinegared grilled eggplant, romesco sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, focaccia, tots w/ choice of house dipping sauce
sub vegan mozzarella to make this dish vegan
More about The Purple Onion -
The Purple Onion -
4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
|$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
|Gyro Wrap
|$7.99
Our very special combined lamb and beef combination thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our homemade gyro sauce, lettuce and tomato.
|Bar-B-Q Chicken Baker
|$11.99
Served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, and grilled chicken. Served with BBQ sauce.
More about The Purple Onion
FRENCH FRIES
The Purple Onion
737 29th St S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
|$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
|Gyro Wrap
|$7.99
Our very special combined lamb and beef combination thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our homemade gyro sauce, lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Philly Wrap
|$7.99
Grilled chicken strips served with mayo, mustard, and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions, bell pepper, and Swiss cheese.
More about Urban Cookhouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Turkey Crunch Sandwich
|$9.50
Smoked turkey with provolone, tomatoes, marinated slaw, and hot-sweet. mustard grilled on wheat bread. Served with one side.
|White BBQ Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
More about Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill
705 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Fried or grilled chicken, black garlic mayo, sweet pepper and onion chow chow, shredded iceberg on Hinkel's brioche loaf
|Ash Signature Burger
|$16.00
4oz patty of our house grind (chuck, New York strip, ribeye),
bbq brisket, pepper jack cheese,black garlic mayo, spicy slaw
on Hinkel's bun
|Grilled Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Grilled Brussel Sprouts topped with cornbread crumble
More about The Electric
The Electric
2146 Tyler Rd. Suite 212, Hoover
|Popular items
|Quatro Cheese
|$10.00
provolone, mozzarella, garlic ricotta, gouda, hot honey
|TG
|$11.00
pepperoni, ham, swiss, family slaw, garlic mayo, martin's potato roll
|The Bandit
|$11.00
bacon, smoked gouda, provolone, spicy bbq sauce, white bread
More about Mudtown Eat & Drink
Mudtown Eat & Drink
3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$5.00
|USA Cheese
|$13.00
|The Big Green Pimp
|$14.00
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
More about Daniel George
Daniel George
2837 Culver Road, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Mixed Green Lettuces
|$11.00
roasted beets, radicchio, cashews, goat cheese, cranberries
|Tanglewood Farms Chicken Breast
|$28.00
leek and mushroom bread pudding, roasted sweet potato, pineapple collards
|Seared Ahi Tuna
|$18.00
wasabi aoili, arugula, apple
More about Soho Social
Soho Social
1830 29TH AVE S #160, Homewood
|Popular items
|SoHo Burger
|$13.00
|Southern King
|$14.00
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.00
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille
1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills
|Popular items
|Small Wings
|$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
|Large Wings
|$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
|Sideline House Salad
|$4.49
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
5279 Highway 280, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
More about Craft's on Church St.
Craft's on Church St.
49 Church St, Birmingham
|Popular items
|The Hot Dot Sandwich
|$8.95
Hot fried chicken breast, pickles, and ranch. Served with one side!
|Chopped Salad
|$6.75
Romaine/ iceberg lettuce blend topped with roasted corn, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, bacon, and house made lightning dressing.
|Lean Chicken Bowl
|$8.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts, or slaw, topped with a roasted chicken breast, cucumbers, and tomatoes.