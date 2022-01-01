Birmingham American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Birmingham

The Fennec - Birmingham image

 

The Fennec - Birmingham

1630 2nd avenue south, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich$10.00
Served with Sweet Potato Fries.
Bandana Burger$12.00
Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, and Shaved Onion. Served with one side.
Hitch Knot$8.00
Fresh Baked Pretzel with Dogfish Head 60-Minute IPA Beer Cheese Sauce and Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
More about The Fennec - Birmingham
brick & tin image

 

brick & tin

214 20th St N, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
Salmon Bowl$16.00
Chilled roasted salmon, Snow's Bend Farm beets, avocado, walnuts, shaved carrots, lime & farro salad with vegan green goddess dressing
Bluebird$16.00
Romaine, spinach, frisée, fried chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing* & champagne vinaigrette
More about brick & tin
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.99
Snack Wings$8.99
Lips - Large$13.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Billy's Sports Grill image

 

Billy's Sports Grill

4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Billy’s
award winning wing sauce on a bakery fresh brioche bun, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese (or make it a wrap)
Burger$12.00
Half pound burger marinated & grilled to
perfection, served with lettuce, tomato,
& onion, brioche bun.* add cheese or
jalapeno 1, add bacon 2, add fried egg 1.5
Billys Chicken$11.00
A Billy’s tradition since 1979. Grilled
marinated chicken topped with lettuce
on a bakery fresh brioche bun. Add
cheese 1
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Front Porch @ Ross Bridge image

 

Front Porch @ Ross Bridge

2301 Grand Avenue Suite 109, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, hot black sauce and ranch
Chicken Wings$15.00
Hot Black | Korean BBQ | Honey Sriracha | Lemon Pepper
Chicken Finger Plate$12.00
6 breaded chicken tenders served with French fries or
sweet potato fries
More about Front Porch @ Ross Bridge
Galley and Garden image

 

Galley and Garden

2220 Highland Ave, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bourbon Tasting Ticket$49.16
Take your pick from some of the world's best & rarest bourbon rye, and scotch whiskeys! Five pours, $59 all-inclusive (see total at checkout).
**Tickets only redeemable on Thursdays 2/18 through 3/25**
9/16 First Days of Fall Wine Tasting$25.00
Tasting with a dozen wines from across the globe - all imported by Birmingham's own Vineyard Brands!
9/30 Oregon Wine Tasting$25.00
SOLD OUT!
More about Galley and Garden
Carrigan's Beer Garden image

 

Carrigan's Beer Garden

2910 6TH AVE S, BIRMINGHAM

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Birminghamburger$15.95
whitesell farms wagyu, beer cheese, bacon, arugula, pickled onion, garlic aioli, Hinkel's burger bun, tots w/ choice of house dipping sauce
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$10.95
bavarian pretzel, beer cheese dip
Eggplant Sandwich (v)$10.95
vinegared grilled eggplant, romesco sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, focaccia, tots w/ choice of house dipping sauce
sub vegan mozzarella to make this dish vegan
More about Carrigan's Beer Garden
The Purple Onion - image

 

The Purple Onion -

4505 Riverview Parkway, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
Gyro Wrap$7.99
Our very special combined lamb and beef combination thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our homemade gyro sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Bar-B-Q Chicken Baker$11.99
Served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, and grilled chicken. Served with BBQ sauce.
More about The Purple Onion -
The Purple Onion image

FRENCH FRIES

The Purple Onion

737 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
Gyro Wrap$7.99
Our very special combined lamb and beef combination thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our homemade gyro sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Philly Wrap$7.99
Grilled chicken strips served with mayo, mustard, and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions, bell pepper, and Swiss cheese.
More about The Purple Onion
Urban Cookhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1920 29th Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (2026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Crunch Sandwich$9.50
Smoked turkey with provolone, tomatoes, marinated slaw, and hot-sweet. mustard grilled on wheat bread. Served with one side.
White BBQ Sandwich$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill image

 

Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill

705 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Fried or grilled chicken, black garlic mayo, sweet pepper and onion chow chow, shredded iceberg on Hinkel's brioche loaf
Ash Signature Burger$16.00
4oz patty of our house grind (chuck, New York strip, ribeye),
bbq brisket, pepper jack cheese,black garlic mayo, spicy slaw
on Hinkel's bun
Grilled Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Grilled Brussel Sprouts topped with cornbread crumble
More about Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill
The Electric image

 

The Electric

2146 Tyler Rd. Suite 212, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quatro Cheese$10.00
provolone, mozzarella, garlic ricotta, gouda, hot honey
TG$11.00
pepperoni, ham, swiss, family slaw, garlic mayo, martin's potato roll
The Bandit$11.00
bacon, smoked gouda, provolone, spicy bbq sauce, white bread
More about The Electric
Mudtown Eat & Drink image

 

Mudtown Eat & Drink

3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$5.00
USA Cheese$13.00
The Big Green Pimp$14.00
More about Mudtown Eat & Drink
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5519 Grove Blvd, Hoover

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Daniel George image

 

Daniel George

2837 Culver Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Green Lettuces$11.00
roasted beets, radicchio, cashews, goat cheese, cranberries
Tanglewood Farms Chicken Breast$28.00
leek and mushroom bread pudding, roasted sweet potato, pineapple collards
Seared Ahi Tuna$18.00
wasabi aoili, arugula, apple
More about Daniel George
Soho Social image

 

Soho Social

1830 29TH AVE S #160, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SoHo Burger$13.00
Southern King$14.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.00
More about Soho Social
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Wings$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Large Wings$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Sideline House Salad$4.49
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

5279 Highway 280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Craft's on Church St. image

 

Craft's on Church St.

49 Church St, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Hot Dot Sandwich$8.95
Hot fried chicken breast, pickles, and ranch. Served with one side!
Chopped Salad$6.75
Romaine/ iceberg lettuce blend topped with roasted corn, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, bacon, and house made lightning dressing.
Lean Chicken Bowl$8.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts, or slaw, topped with a roasted chicken breast, cucumbers, and tomatoes.
More about Craft's on Church St.
Roots & Revelry image

SMOKED SALMON

Roots & Revelry

1623 2nd Ave N Suite B, Birmingham

Avg 4.1 (778 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
R&R Slider$17.00
House Ground Filet Mignon, Conecuh Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese
Conecuh Dip$12.00
Conecuh Sausage, Adobo Cream Cheese, Greens Onions, House Made Chips
FGT Caprese BRW$10.00
More about Roots & Revelry

