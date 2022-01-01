Birmingham bagel & donut spots you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Strawberry Glaze*
|$2.29
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
|Super Crunch
|$9.29
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
|Egg & Cheese Bun
|$5.29
Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
3027 Central Avenue, Homewood
|Popular items
|Original Glazed*
|$2.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
|Hero Burger
|$6.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
|Cookies & Cream*
|$2.99
Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies
DONUTS
The Heavenly Donut Company
4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$1.75
Our yummy yeast donut, rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with maple icing, and topped with granola and a little powdered sugar!
|Chocolate Glazed
|$1.15
Our in house chocolate glaze on a yeast donut, made fresh daily!
|Chocolate Iced Sprinkle Donut
|$1.27
Our made-in-house chocolate icing, topped with sprinkles, on a yeast donut, made fresh daily!
