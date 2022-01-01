Birmingham bagel & donut spots you'll love

Must-try bagel & donut spots in Birmingham

Hero Doughnuts & Buns image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Glaze*$2.29
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
Super Crunch$9.29
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
Egg & Cheese Bun$5.29
Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Hero Doughnuts & Buns image

 

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

3027 Central Avenue, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Glazed*$2.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
Hero Burger$6.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
Cookies & Cream*$2.99
Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
The Heavenly Donut Company image

DONUTS

The Heavenly Donut Company

4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$1.75
Our yummy yeast donut, rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with maple icing, and topped with granola and a little powdered sugar!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
Chocolate Glazed$1.15
Our in house chocolate glaze on a yeast donut, made fresh daily!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
Chocolate Iced Sprinkle Donut$1.27
Our made-in-house chocolate icing, topped with sprinkles, on a yeast donut, made fresh daily!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
More about The Heavenly Donut Company

