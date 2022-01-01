Birmingham bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in Birmingham

Dreamcakes Cafe image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Dreamcakes Cafe

3601 Market St Suite 101, Hoover

Avg 4.8 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Spaghetti$30.00
Bottle Drinks$2.50
Cinnamon Rolls/Monkey Bread$4.00
More about Dreamcakes Cafe
Cookie Fix image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Cookie Fix

2854 18th Street, Homewood

Avg 4.9 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Presidential$2.65
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt
Oatmeal Toffee$2.65
oatmeal, semi-sweet chocolate chips, heath bits (contains: tree nuts)
Healthy Peanut Butter$2.65
NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free & contains: peanuts)
More about Cookie Fix
Cookie Fix image

 

Cookie Fix

3152 Heights Village, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ginger Molasses$2.50
ginger, molasses, sugar in the raw coating
Healthy Peanut Butter$2.65
NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free)(peanuts)
Brown Sugar Blondie$2.65
white chocolate chips, sea salt
More about Cookie Fix
Cookie Fix - Catering image

 

Cookie Fix - Catering

1941 Hoover, Ct

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Valentines Heart Cookie Cake (cahaba heights)$30.00
❤️ Our classic chocolate chip cookie baked in a heart shaped cake pan & topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, buttercream icing, & valentines sprinkles. ❤️
(NO WRITING OR CUSTOMIZATIONS)
Valentines 6-Pack (cahaba heights)$21.00
❤️ Our signature Valentine's 6-Pack includes ❤️
(Heartbreaker - sprinkles & vanilla glaze | Valentines M&M - m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
| Chocolate Decadence - rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate & white chocolate drizzle
| Valentines Half Dipped - salted dark chocolate caramel dipped in chocolate, topped with caramel crisp pearls
| Heart Chocolate Chip - semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt, topped with chocolate heart
| Red Velvet - traditional red velvet with cream cheese glaze) (NO CUSTOMIZATIONS)
Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel$2.40
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt semi-sweet chocolate chip, sea salt | single or double cookie cello tied with ribbon
More about Cookie Fix - Catering

Gadsden

