Birmingham bakeries you'll love

More about Dreamcakes Cafe
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Dreamcakes Cafe
3601 Market St Suite 101, Hoover
|Popular items
|Baked Spaghetti
|$30.00
|Bottle Drinks
|$2.50
|Cinnamon Rolls/Monkey Bread
|$4.00
More about Cookie Fix
COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Cookie Fix
2854 18th Street, Homewood
|Popular items
|Presidential
|$2.65
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, sea salt
|Oatmeal Toffee
|$2.65
oatmeal, semi-sweet chocolate chips, heath bits (contains: tree nuts)
|Healthy Peanut Butter
|$2.65
NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free & contains: peanuts)
More about Cookie Fix
Cookie Fix
3152 Heights Village, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Ginger Molasses
|$2.50
ginger, molasses, sugar in the raw coating
|Healthy Peanut Butter
|$2.65
NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free)(peanuts)
|Brown Sugar Blondie
|$2.65
white chocolate chips, sea salt
More about Cookie Fix - Catering
Cookie Fix - Catering
1941 Hoover, Ct
|Popular items
|Valentines Heart Cookie Cake (cahaba heights)
|$30.00
❤️ Our classic chocolate chip cookie baked in a heart shaped cake pan & topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, buttercream icing, & valentines sprinkles. ❤️
(NO WRITING OR CUSTOMIZATIONS)
|Valentines 6-Pack (cahaba heights)
|$21.00
❤️ Our signature Valentine's 6-Pack includes ❤️
(Heartbreaker - sprinkles & vanilla glaze | Valentines M&M - m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
| Chocolate Decadence - rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate & white chocolate drizzle
| Valentines Half Dipped - salted dark chocolate caramel dipped in chocolate, topped with caramel crisp pearls
| Heart Chocolate Chip - semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt, topped with chocolate heart
| Red Velvet - traditional red velvet with cream cheese glaze) (NO CUSTOMIZATIONS)
|Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel
|$2.40
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt semi-sweet chocolate chip, sea salt | single or double cookie cello tied with ribbon