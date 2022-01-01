Birmingham breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Birmingham
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Strawberry Glaze*
|$2.29
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
|Super Crunch
|$9.29
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
|Egg & Cheese Bun
|$5.29
Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast
The Fig Tree Cafe
3160 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Farm Burger
|$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperjack & swiss cheeses on a brioche bun, served with fries.
|Mimi's Truck Stop Special
|$11.95
Two eggs your way and slices of bacon, a Belgian waffle, and your choice of shredded hashbrowns or cheddar grits.
|Filet Entree
Two 4oz Filet Mignon topped with house Bearnaise, with roasted fingerling potatoes and fresh greens.
DEMETRIS BBQ
1901 28TH AVE SO, Birmingham
|Popular items
|GRILL CHICK SAL
|$11.95
Fresh and healthy romaine and spring mix topped with grilled chicken and garnished with tomatoes, cukes and red onions. Your choice of house made dressing on the side.
|BISCUIT
|$2.55
Our breakfast biscuits are served on a made from scratch in house biscuit. Add an egg, meat choice or other toppings to customize your favorite biscuit sandwich.
Home of the "love biscuit" - a buttered and grilled biscuit!
|FRENCH TOAST
|$9.20
Another Demetri's Original! With a recipe that has been passed down through generations it is sure to please. Our French toast comes with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Ruby Sunshine
1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$12.50
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice