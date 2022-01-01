Birmingham breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Birmingham

Hero Doughnuts & Buns image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Glaze*$2.29
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
Super Crunch$9.29
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
Egg & Cheese Bun$5.29
Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
The Fig Tree Cafe image

 

The Fig Tree Cafe

3160 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Farm Burger$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperjack & swiss cheeses on a brioche bun, served with fries.
Mimi's Truck Stop Special$11.95
Two eggs your way and slices of bacon, a Belgian waffle, and your choice of shredded hashbrowns or cheddar grits.
Filet Entree
Two 4oz Filet Mignon topped with house Bearnaise, with roasted fingerling potatoes and fresh greens.
More about The Fig Tree Cafe
DEMETRIS BBQ image

 

DEMETRIS BBQ

1901 28TH AVE SO, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRILL CHICK SAL$11.95
Fresh and healthy romaine and spring mix topped with grilled chicken and garnished with tomatoes, cukes and red onions. Your choice of house made dressing on the side.
BISCUIT$2.55
Our breakfast biscuits are served on a made from scratch in house biscuit. Add an egg, meat choice or other toppings to customize your favorite biscuit sandwich.
Home of the "love biscuit" - a buttered and grilled biscuit!
FRENCH TOAST$9.20
Another Demetri's Original! With a recipe that has been passed down through generations it is sure to please. Our French toast comes with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about DEMETRIS BBQ
Ruby Sunshine image

 

Ruby Sunshine

1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$12.50
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Sunshine
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Over Easy

358 Hollywood Boulevard, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (2203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Gravy$2.50
BYO$9.00
HashBrowns$3.00
More about Over Easy

Gadsden

