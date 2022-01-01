Birmingham burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Birmingham
More about SLIDE
SLIDE
1819 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale
|Popular items
|SINGLE (1) SLIDER MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
|TRIPLE (3) MIX & MATCH MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
|SMOKEHOUSE
|$5.00
special blend of seasoned ground beef topped with melted white American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, and house white barbecue sauce on a crafted bun
More about Hot Spot - Centerpoint
Hot Spot - Centerpoint
1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham
|Popular items
|6pc Wings Only
|$6.99
|6pc Wings Combo
|$8.99
|PHILLY + 5 WINGS COMBO
|$12.99
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Strawberry Glaze*
|$2.29
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
|Super Crunch
|$9.29
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
|Egg & Cheese Bun
|$5.29
Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast
More about Saw's BBQ Avondale
Saw's BBQ Avondale
215 41st St S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Bakers
|Chicken Thigh Plate
|$13.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
More about Mudtown Eat & Drink
Mudtown Eat & Drink
3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$5.00
|USA Cheese
|$13.00
|The Big Green Pimp
|$14.00
More about Carrigan's Public House
Carrigan's Public House
2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Quesadilla
|$14.95
Bang Bang quesadilla, comes with your choice of shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with Asian style slaw, siracha aioli & cotija cheese.
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.95
chopped romaine & kale, house nori dressing, torn croutons, shaved parmesan
|Beets & Greens Salad
|$11.95
mixed greens, roasted beets, shaved carrots, radish, goat cheese, toasted pecans, house vinaigrette