Birmingham burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Birmingham

SLIDE image

 

SLIDE

1819 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SINGLE (1) SLIDER MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
TRIPLE (3) MIX & MATCH MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
SMOKEHOUSE$5.00
special blend of seasoned ground beef topped with melted white American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, and house white barbecue sauce on a crafted bun
More about SLIDE
Hot Spot - Centerpoint image

 

Hot Spot - Centerpoint

1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6pc Wings Only$6.99
6pc Wings Combo$8.99
PHILLY + 5 WINGS COMBO$12.99
More about Hot Spot - Centerpoint
Hero Doughnuts & Buns image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Glaze*$2.29
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
Super Crunch$9.29
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
Egg & Cheese Bun$5.29
Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Saw's BBQ Avondale image

 

Saw's BBQ Avondale

215 41st St S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bakers
Chicken Thigh Plate$13.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
More about Saw's BBQ Avondale
Mudtown Eat & Drink image

 

Mudtown Eat & Drink

3144 Green Valley Rd, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$5.00
USA Cheese$13.00
The Big Green Pimp$14.00
More about Mudtown Eat & Drink
Carrigan's Public House image

 

Carrigan's Public House

2400 Montevallo Rd, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bang Bang Quesadilla$14.95
Bang Bang quesadilla, comes with your choice of shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with Asian style slaw, siracha aioli & cotija cheese.
Kale Caesar Salad$10.95
chopped romaine & kale, house nori dressing, torn croutons, shaved parmesan
Beets & Greens Salad$11.95
mixed greens, roasted beets, shaved carrots, radish, goat cheese, toasted pecans, house vinaigrette
More about Carrigan's Public House
Soho Standard image

 

Soho Standard

1830 29th Ave S #175, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
beignet$5.00
fry$5.00
roll$5.00
More about Soho Standard

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Birmingham

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston