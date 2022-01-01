Birmingham cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Birmingham
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
3027 Central Avenue, Homewood
|Popular items
|Original Glazed*
|$2.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
|Hero Burger
|$6.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
|Cookies & Cream*
|$2.99
Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies
Ashley Mac's
1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Signature Chicken Salad
|$9.50
signature chicken salad, butter croissant
|Lemon Rosemary Chicken
|$11.00
grilled chicken breast, feta, rosemary with rice | choice of side salad | sour cream biscuit
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
Ashley Mac's
5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover
|Popular items
|Lemon Rosemary Chicken
|$11.00
grilled chicken breast, feta, rosemary with rice | choice of side salad | sour cream biscuit
|The Andy Mac Burger
|$13.00
*FRIDAY & SATURDAY SPECIAL* double patty, havarti, poppy's pickles, chop sauce, brioche bun
|Chopped BLT
|$9.00
romaine, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, bleu cheese, blt dressing, sour cream biscuit
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's
1821 2nd Ave N #170, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Salad Trio
|$12.00
served with crackers and a sour cream biscuit
|Apple Havarti
|$10.00
smoked turkey, havarti, gala apples, balsamic drizzle, mixed greens, honey mustard, toasted wheatberry bread
|Sour Cream Biscuit
|$0.75
vegetarian
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's
3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Hot Ham & Swiss
|$10.00
*SPECIAL* sliced ham, swiss, mustard poppyseed butter, toasted yeast rolls
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
|Mandarin Orange
|$9.00
mixed greens, mandarin oranges, celery, green onions, feta, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's
4730 Chace Circle, Hoover
|Popular items
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
|The Andy Mac Burger
|$13.00
*FRIDAY & SATURDAY SPECIAL* double patty, havarti, poppy's pickles, chop sauce, brioche bun
|Sour Cream Biscuit
|$0.75
vegetarian
Ruby Sunshine
1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$12.50
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice