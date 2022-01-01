Birmingham cafés you'll love

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Birmingham

Hero Doughnuts & Buns image

 

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

3027 Central Avenue, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Glazed*$2.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
Hero Burger$6.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
Cookies & Cream*$2.99
Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Signature Chicken Salad$9.50
signature chicken salad, butter croissant
Lemon Rosemary Chicken$11.00
grilled chicken breast, feta, rosemary with rice | choice of side salad | sour cream biscuit
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Rosemary Chicken$11.00
grilled chicken breast, feta, rosemary with rice | choice of side salad | sour cream biscuit
The Andy Mac Burger$13.00
*FRIDAY & SATURDAY SPECIAL* double patty, havarti, poppy's pickles, chop sauce, brioche bun
Chopped BLT$9.00
romaine, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, bleu cheese, blt dressing, sour cream biscuit
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

1821 2nd Ave N #170, Birmingham

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salad Trio$12.00
served with crackers and a sour cream biscuit
Apple Havarti$10.00
smoked turkey, havarti, gala apples, balsamic drizzle, mixed greens, honey mustard, toasted wheatberry bread
Sour Cream Biscuit$0.75
vegetarian
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Ham & Swiss$10.00
*SPECIAL* sliced ham, swiss, mustard poppyseed butter, toasted yeast rolls
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
Mandarin Orange$9.00
mixed greens, mandarin oranges, celery, green onions, feta, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

4730 Chace Circle, Hoover

Avg 4.7 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
The Andy Mac Burger$13.00
*FRIDAY & SATURDAY SPECIAL* double patty, havarti, poppy's pickles, chop sauce, brioche bun
Sour Cream Biscuit$0.75
vegetarian
More about Ashley Mac's
Ruby Sunshine image

 

Ruby Sunshine

1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$12.50
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Sunshine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Birmingham

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston