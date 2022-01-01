Birmingham Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Birmingham

Hot Spot - Centerpoint image

 

Hot Spot - Centerpoint

1143 Huffman Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6pc Wings Only$6.99
6pc Wings Combo$8.99
PHILLY + 5 WINGS COMBO$12.99
More about Hot Spot - Centerpoint
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.99
Snack Wings$8.99
Lips - Large$13.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Billy's Sports Grill image

 

Billy's Sports Grill

4520 Overton Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Billy’s
award winning wing sauce on a bakery fresh brioche bun, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese (or make it a wrap)
Burger$12.00
Half pound burger marinated & grilled to
perfection, served with lettuce, tomato,
& onion, brioche bun.* add cheese or
jalapeno 1, add bacon 2, add fried egg 1.5
Billys Chicken$11.00
A Billy’s tradition since 1979. Grilled
marinated chicken topped with lettuce
on a bakery fresh brioche bun. Add
cheese 1
More about Billy's Sports Grill
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

1270 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Wings$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Large Wings$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Sideline House Salad$4.49
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille

