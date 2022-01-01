Birmingham sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Birmingham

brick & tin image

 

brick & tin

2901 Cahaba Road, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
Pork Tacos$13.00
marinated pork loin, pineapple cilantro salsa, cabbage slaw, chipotle remoulade
Seasonal farro Salad$4.00
tuscaloosa sweet potatoes, farro, dried cranberries, kale, toasted almonds with sherry vinaigrette • V •
More about brick & tin
Hero Doughnuts & Buns image

 

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

3027 Central Avenue, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Glazed*$2.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
Hero Burger$6.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
Cookies & Cream*$2.99
Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Urban Cookhouse image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Urban Cowboy Sandwich$12.00
Lime-marinated steak, caramelized onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and aioli served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
Grilled Chicken Special$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Greenhouse - Homewood image

 

Greenhouse - Homewood

1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Winter Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, spinach, kale, beets, farro, walnuts, goat cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette.
Grilled Cheese$7.50
Smoked gouda, cheddar, mozzarella, with GH Chimichurri on Birmingham Breadworks Sourdough (Hot!)
BUILD YOUR OWN$10.00
Pick your greens, protein, toppings, and dressings. DO YOU.
More about Greenhouse - Homewood
Urban Cookhouse image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

1801 5th Ave N Alley, Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Local Mix Salad$10.00
Applewood bacon, corn, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cheddar, and our honey mustard vinaigrette. We recommend adding grilled chicken. Served with a warm orange roll.
Grilled Chicken Special$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
White BBQ Sandwich$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade white BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's

5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Rosemary Chicken$11.00
grilled chicken breast, feta, rosemary with rice | choice of side salad | sour cream biscuit
The Andy Mac Burger$13.00
*FRIDAY & SATURDAY SPECIAL* double patty, havarti, poppy's pickles, chop sauce, brioche bun
Chopped BLT$9.00
romaine, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, bleu cheese, blt dressing, sour cream biscuit
More about Ashley Mac's
The Electric image

 

The Electric

2146 Tyler Rd. Suite 212, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quatro Cheese$10.00
provolone, mozzarella, garlic ricotta, gouda, hot honey
TG$11.00
pepperoni, ham, swiss, family slaw, garlic mayo, martin's potato roll
The Bandit$11.00
bacon, smoked gouda, provolone, spicy bbq sauce, white bread
More about The Electric
Troup's Pizza image

 

Troup's Pizza

3144 Heights Village, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large 16" Old Cahawba$22.00
Cheese blend, le stelle pepperoni, arnone sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pepper rings
Large 16" Classic Pepperoni$19.00
Steele pepperoni, cheese blend, parmesan
T's Wings$11.00
1/2 pound grilled, tossed in our house hot sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Troup's Pizza
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's

4730 Chace Circle, Hoover

Avg 4.7 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Bacon Club$10.50
smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, toasted white bread
The Andy Mac Burger$13.00
*FRIDAY & SATURDAY SPECIAL* double patty, havarti, poppy's pickles, chop sauce, brioche bun
Sour Cream Biscuit$0.75
vegetarian
More about Ashley Mac's
Soho Standard image

 

Soho Standard

1830 29th Ave S #175, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
beignet$5.00
fry$5.00
roll$5.00
More about Soho Standard
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

5279 Highway 280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Meals by Misty - Homewood image

 

Meals by Misty - Homewood

2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dinner Rolls$9.00
Parmesan Roasted Green Beans
Potatoes Au Gratin
More about Meals by Misty - Homewood
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse - Crestline

212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BALT Sandwich$10.99
Applewood Bacon,Avacado,Lettuce and Tomatoes with Aioli on Toasted White bread.
Berry Good Salad$10.50
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
Local Mix Salad$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll
More about Urban Cookhouse - Crestline
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Over Easy

358 Hollywood Boulevard, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (2203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Gravy$2.50
BYO$9.00
HashBrowns$3.00
More about Over Easy

