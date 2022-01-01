Birmingham sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Birmingham
More about brick & tin
brick & tin
2901 Cahaba Road, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Brisket
|$16.00
Braised beef brisket, caramelized onions & white bbq sauce on pain de mie flatbread
|Pork Tacos
|$13.00
marinated pork loin, pineapple cilantro salsa, cabbage slaw, chipotle remoulade
|Seasonal farro Salad
|$4.00
tuscaloosa sweet potatoes, farro, dried cranberries, kale, toasted almonds with sherry vinaigrette • V •
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
3027 Central Avenue, Homewood
|Popular items
|Original Glazed*
|$2.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
|Hero Burger
|$6.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
|Cookies & Cream*
|$2.99
Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies
More about Urban Cookhouse
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
250 Summit Blvd #102, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Urban Cowboy Sandwich
|$12.00
Lime-marinated steak, caramelized onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and aioli served on a warm French roll. Served with one side.
|Grilled Chicken Special
|$9.50
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad, and a warm orange roll.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
More about Greenhouse - Homewood
Greenhouse - Homewood
1017 Oxmoor Rd. Ste 111, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Winter Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, spinach, kale, beets, farro, walnuts, goat cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette.
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.50
Smoked gouda, cheddar, mozzarella, with GH Chimichurri on Birmingham Breadworks Sourdough (Hot!)
|BUILD YOUR OWN
|$10.00
Pick your greens, protein, toppings, and dressings. DO YOU.
More about Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac's
5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover
|Popular items
|Lemon Rosemary Chicken
|$11.00
grilled chicken breast, feta, rosemary with rice | choice of side salad | sour cream biscuit
|The Andy Mac Burger
|$13.00
*FRIDAY & SATURDAY SPECIAL* double patty, havarti, poppy's pickles, chop sauce, brioche bun
|Chopped BLT
|$9.00
romaine, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, bleu cheese, blt dressing, sour cream biscuit
More about The Electric
The Electric
2146 Tyler Rd. Suite 212, Hoover
|Popular items
|Quatro Cheese
|$10.00
provolone, mozzarella, garlic ricotta, gouda, hot honey
|TG
|$11.00
pepperoni, ham, swiss, family slaw, garlic mayo, martin's potato roll
|The Bandit
|$11.00
bacon, smoked gouda, provolone, spicy bbq sauce, white bread
More about Troup's Pizza
Troup's Pizza
3144 Heights Village, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Large 16" Old Cahawba
|$22.00
Cheese blend, le stelle pepperoni, arnone sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pepper rings
|Large 16" Classic Pepperoni
|$19.00
Steele pepperoni, cheese blend, parmesan
|T's Wings
|$11.00
1/2 pound grilled, tossed in our house hot sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Soho Standard
Soho Standard
1830 29th Ave S #175, Homewood
|Popular items
|beignet
|$5.00
|fry
|$5.00
|roll
|$5.00
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
5279 Highway 280, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
More about Meals by Misty - Homewood
Meals by Misty - Homewood
2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood
|Popular items
|Dinner Rolls
|$9.00
|Parmesan Roasted Green Beans
|Potatoes Au Gratin
More about Urban Cookhouse - Crestline
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse - Crestline
212 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook
|Popular items
|BALT Sandwich
|$10.99
Applewood Bacon,Avacado,Lettuce and Tomatoes with Aioli on Toasted White bread.
|Berry Good Salad
|$10.50
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
|Local Mix Salad
|$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll