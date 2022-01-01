Birmingham food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Birmingham
More about SLIDE
SLIDE
1819 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale
|Popular items
|SINGLE (1) SLIDER MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
|TRIPLE (3) MIX & MATCH MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
|SMOKEHOUSE
|$5.00
special blend of seasoned ground beef topped with melted white American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, and house white barbecue sauce on a crafted bun
More about The Heavenly Donut Company
DONUTS
The Heavenly Donut Company
4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$1.75
Our yummy yeast donut, rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with maple icing, and topped with granola and a little powdered sugar!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
|Chocolate Glazed
|$1.15
Our in house chocolate glaze on a yeast donut, made fresh daily!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
|Chocolate Iced Sprinkle Donut
|$1.27
Our made-in-house chocolate icing, topped with sprinkles, on a yeast donut, made fresh daily!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)