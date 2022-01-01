Birmingham Italian restaurants you'll love

Birmingham restaurants
Must-try Italian restaurants in Birmingham

Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta

4673 US-280, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (1655 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10” Salvatore’s Special$17.95
Garlic Bread W/ Marinara$3.95
Spaghetti Mushr/ Meatsauce$13.25
More about Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta
Bettola image

PIZZA

Bettola

2930 3rd Ave S., Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (1562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sugo di Pomodoro$19.00
Strozzapreti Pasta, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Basil
Margherita D.O.C.$15.00
San Marzano Tomato, Bufala Mozzarella, Basil
Burrata$14.00
Mozzarella, Stracciatella, Maldon Salt,
Served with Warm, House-Made Flatbread
More about Bettola
Iron City Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Iron City Pizza Company

2005 11th Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cahaba Caprese$16.00
Sliced Sangria heirloom cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, and fresh mozzarella. Finished with local basil and balsamic glaze.
Cheesy Garlic Focaccia$7.00
Freshly baked focaccia, confit garlic smear, mozzarella, San Marzano marinara
Red Mountain of Cheese$15.00
fresh mozzarella, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, provolone, shaved parmesan, fresh parsley
More about Iron City Pizza Company
Nabeel's Café & Market image

 

Nabeel's Café & Market

1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Feta Theologos$10.00
Grilled French feta, seasoned with fresh garlic, olive oil & oregano. Served with toasted French bread.
Greek Salad$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, French feta & oregano.
Gyro Wrap$10.00
Savory beef & lamb gyro slices, tomatoes, grilled onions, French feta & tzatziki, wrapped in warm pita bread.
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
Bottega image

 

Bottega

2240 Highland Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (4228 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bottega
Restaurant banner

 

Nothing But Noodles - AL

2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Stroganoff$12.50
Wavy egg noodles sauteed with tender beef and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo$10.00
Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Shrimp Scampi$14.00
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL
Restaurant banner

 

Basil Pizza & Bar

1101 Dunston Ave, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Basil Pizza & Bar

