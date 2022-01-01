Birmingham Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Birmingham
More about Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta
4673 US-280, Birmingham
|Popular items
|10” Salvatore’s Special
|$17.95
|Garlic Bread W/ Marinara
|$3.95
|Spaghetti Mushr/ Meatsauce
|$13.25
More about Bettola
PIZZA
Bettola
2930 3rd Ave S., Birmingham
|Popular items
|Sugo di Pomodoro
|$19.00
Strozzapreti Pasta, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Basil
|Margherita D.O.C.
|$15.00
San Marzano Tomato, Bufala Mozzarella, Basil
|Burrata
|$14.00
Mozzarella, Stracciatella, Maldon Salt,
Served with Warm, House-Made Flatbread
More about Iron City Pizza Company
PIZZA
Iron City Pizza Company
2005 11th Ave S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Cahaba Caprese
|$16.00
Sliced Sangria heirloom cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, and fresh mozzarella. Finished with local basil and balsamic glaze.
|Cheesy Garlic Focaccia
|$7.00
Freshly baked focaccia, confit garlic smear, mozzarella, San Marzano marinara
|Red Mountain of Cheese
|$15.00
fresh mozzarella, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, provolone, shaved parmesan, fresh parsley
More about Nabeel's Café & Market
Nabeel's Café & Market
1706 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Popular items
|Feta Theologos
|$10.00
Grilled French feta, seasoned with fresh garlic, olive oil & oregano. Served with toasted French bread.
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, French feta & oregano.
|Gyro Wrap
|$10.00
Savory beef & lamb gyro slices, tomatoes, grilled onions, French feta & tzatziki, wrapped in warm pita bread.
More about Nothing But Noodles - AL
Nothing But Noodles - AL
2800 Cahaba Village Plz Suite 140, Mountain Brook
|Popular items
|Beef Stroganoff
|$12.50
Wavy egg noodles sauteed with tender beef and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$10.00
Curly pasta tossed with a freshly made cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
|Shrimp Scampi
|$14.00
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.