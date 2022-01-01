Birmingham Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Birmingham
La Calle Tacos & Snacks
5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville
|Popular items
|Guac & Chips
|$7.50
|Birria soup
|$3.25
|Quesadilla
La Paz Mexican Restaurant
99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham
|Popular items
|California Quesadilla
|$13.00
Fresh spinach & pico, goat cheese & black beans
|Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
Seasoned broth with chicken, fresh lime, avocado, pico & crispy tortillas chips
|Taco Basket
|$13.00
3 crispy corn or soft flor tort seasoned beef or grilled chk tacos with let, tom & chz
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Queso App
|$8.00
Melted cheese, serrano peppers, with corn chips
|Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)
|$5.50
Ranch, pickled onion, cilantro
|CHIPS+GUAC+QUESO+SALSA
|$13.79
Choice of two salsas, served with guacamole and queso
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
5363 US-280 B100, Hoover
|Popular items
|Guacamole App
|$10.00
Avocados, lime, cilantro, with corn chips
|Queso App
|$8.00
Melted cheese, serrano peppers, with corn chips
|CARNITAS TACO (A La Carte)
|$4.25
Our house specialty: slow roasted pork shoulder, marinated in citrus and herbs overnight and grilled. Served with salsa verde, white onion, cilantro, on a corn tortilla.