Birmingham Mexican restaurants you'll love

La Calle Tacos & Snacks image

 

La Calle Tacos & Snacks

5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A, Trussville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guac & Chips$7.50
Birria soup$3.25
Quesadilla
More about La Calle Tacos & Snacks
La Paz Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Paz Mexican Restaurant

99 Euclid Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Quesadilla$13.00
Fresh spinach & pico, goat cheese & black beans
Tortilla Soup$9.00
Seasoned broth with chicken, fresh lime, avocado, pico & crispy tortillas chips
Taco Basket$13.00
3 crispy corn or soft flor tort seasoned beef or grilled chk tacos with let, tom & chz
More about La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant image

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

2701 18th St South, Suite 200, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso App$8.00
Melted cheese, serrano peppers, with corn chips
Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)$5.50
Ranch, pickled onion, cilantro
CHIPS+GUAC+QUESO+SALSA$13.79
Choice of two salsas, served with guacamole and queso
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant image

 

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

5363 US-280 B100, Hoover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole App$10.00
Avocados, lime, cilantro, with corn chips
Queso App$8.00
Melted cheese, serrano peppers, with corn chips
CARNITAS TACO (A La Carte)$4.25
Our house specialty: slow roasted pork shoulder, marinated in citrus and herbs overnight and grilled. Served with salsa verde, white onion, cilantro, on a corn tortilla.
More about Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

