Birmingham Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Birmingham

Galley and Garden image

 

Galley and Garden

2220 Highland Ave, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bourbon Tasting Ticket$49.16
Take your pick from some of the world's best & rarest bourbon rye, and scotch whiskeys! Five pours, $59 all-inclusive (see total at checkout).
**Tickets only redeemable on Thursdays 2/18 through 3/25**
9/16 First Days of Fall Wine Tasting$25.00
Tasting with a dozen wines from across the globe - all imported by Birmingham's own Vineyard Brands!
9/30 Oregon Wine Tasting$25.00
SOLD OUT!
More about Galley and Garden
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill image

 

Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill

705 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Fried or grilled chicken, black garlic mayo, sweet pepper and onion chow chow, shredded iceberg on Hinkel's brioche loaf
Ash Signature Burger$16.00
4oz patty of our house grind (chuck, New York strip, ribeye),
bbq brisket, pepper jack cheese,black garlic mayo, spicy slaw
on Hinkel's bun
Grilled Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Grilled Brussel Sprouts topped with cornbread crumble
More about Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill
The Fig Tree Cafe image

 

The Fig Tree Cafe

3160 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Farm Burger$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperjack & swiss cheeses on a brioche bun, served with fries.
Mimi's Truck Stop Special$11.95
Two eggs your way and slices of bacon, a Belgian waffle, and your choice of shredded hashbrowns or cheddar grits.
Filet Entree
Two 4oz Filet Mignon topped with house Bearnaise, with roasted fingerling potatoes and fresh greens.
More about The Fig Tree Cafe
Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

616 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
Fried Shrimp$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
Kids Fried Shrimp$7.00
Hand battered popcorn Gulf shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with choice of one side.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Highlands Bar & Grill image

 

Highlands Bar & Grill

2011 11th Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (1702 reviews)
Takeout
More about Highlands Bar & Grill

