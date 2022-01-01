Birmingham Southern restaurants you'll love
More about Galley and Garden
Galley and Garden
2220 Highland Ave, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Bourbon Tasting Ticket
|$49.16
Take your pick from some of the world's best & rarest bourbon rye, and scotch whiskeys! Five pours, $59 all-inclusive (see total at checkout).
**Tickets only redeemable on Thursdays 2/18 through 3/25**
|9/16 First Days of Fall Wine Tasting
|$25.00
Tasting with a dozen wines from across the globe - all imported by Birmingham's own Vineyard Brands!
|9/30 Oregon Wine Tasting
|$25.00
SOLD OUT!
More about Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill
705 Oak Grove Rd, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Fried or grilled chicken, black garlic mayo, sweet pepper and onion chow chow, shredded iceberg on Hinkel's brioche loaf
|Ash Signature Burger
|$16.00
4oz patty of our house grind (chuck, New York strip, ribeye),
bbq brisket, pepper jack cheese,black garlic mayo, spicy slaw
on Hinkel's bun
|Grilled Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Grilled Brussel Sprouts topped with cornbread crumble
More about The Fig Tree Cafe
The Fig Tree Cafe
3160 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Farm Burger
|$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperjack & swiss cheeses on a brioche bun, served with fries.
|Mimi's Truck Stop Special
|$11.95
Two eggs your way and slices of bacon, a Belgian waffle, and your choice of shredded hashbrowns or cheddar grits.
|Filet Entree
Two 4oz Filet Mignon topped with house Bearnaise, with roasted fingerling potatoes and fresh greens.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
616 29th St S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
|Fried Shrimp
|$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
|Kids Fried Shrimp
|$7.00
Hand battered popcorn Gulf shrimp, battered and fried golden brown. Served with choice of one side.