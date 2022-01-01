Birmingham sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Birmingham
More about Shiki - Homewood
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Popular items
|Panang Curry Pot Sticker
|$7.00
Vegetable and pork dumplings served with panang sauce. Hot.
|Spring Roll
|$4.00
2 homemade, delicately fried, vegetarian rolls
|Masaman Curry
|$15.00
Sliced chicken breast with avocados, carrots and cashews and sauteed in masaman sauce.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Pad See-U
|$13.95
Thai flat rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, and Thai sauce
|Spring Roll
|$3.95
Two homemade delicately fried vegetarian rolls
|Fried Rice
|$12.50
Stir fried rice with egg,tomato,onion and scallions.
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar
Abhi Eatery and Bar
300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with masago & eel sauce
|Diplomat Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, smoke salmon topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, wasabi aioli, & eel sauce
|Coconut Curry Soup
|$5.00
Scallions
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover
|Popular items
|Spicy Crawfish Roll
|$7.80
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.
|Axl Roll
|$13.00
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.
|Jailhouse Roll
|$14.10
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheeseinside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar
Abhi Eatery and Bar
2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham
|Popular items
|Diplomat Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp tempura ,cucumber , spicy tuna ,smoked salmon topped with tuna, salmon, avocado ,wasabi aioli and eel sauce.
|Momos (Turkey)
|$10.00
House made steamed Nepalese dumplings in an Alabama tomato vinaigrette
|Wham Bam Birmingham Roll
|$16.00
Shrimp tempura , avocado , cucumber topped with seared salmon , wasabi aioli and eel sauce .