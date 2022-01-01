Birmingham sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Birmingham

Shiki - Homewood image

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panang Curry Pot Sticker$7.00
Vegetable and pork dumplings served with panang sauce. Hot.
Spring Roll$4.00
2 homemade, delicately fried, vegetarian rolls
Masaman Curry$15.00
Sliced chicken breast with avocados, carrots and cashews and sauteed in masaman sauce.
More about Shiki - Homewood
NORI Thai and Sushi image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad See-U$13.95
Thai flat rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, and Thai sauce
Spring Roll$3.95
Two homemade delicately fried vegetarian rolls
Fried Rice$12.50
Stir fried rice with egg,tomato,onion and scallions.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
Abhi Eatery and Bar image

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with masago & eel sauce
Diplomat Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, smoke salmon topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, wasabi aioli, & eel sauce
Coconut Curry Soup$5.00
Scallions
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar
Rock N Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover

Avg 4.4 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Crawfish Roll$7.80
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Axl Roll$13.00
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.
Jailhouse Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheeseinside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Abhi Eatery and Bar image

 

Abhi Eatery and Bar

2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diplomat Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura ,cucumber , spicy tuna ,smoked salmon topped with tuna, salmon, avocado ,wasabi aioli and eel sauce.
Momos (Turkey)$10.00
House made steamed Nepalese dumplings in an Alabama tomato vinaigrette
Wham Bam Birmingham Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura , avocado , cucumber topped with seared salmon , wasabi aioli and eel sauce .
More about Abhi Eatery and Bar

