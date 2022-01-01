Birmingham Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in Birmingham
More about Shiki - Homewood
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
Popular items
Panang Curry Pot Sticker
|$7.00
Vegetable and pork dumplings served with panang sauce. Hot.
Spring Roll
|$4.00
2 homemade, delicately fried, vegetarian rolls
Masaman Curry
|$15.00
Sliced chicken breast with avocados, carrots and cashews and sauteed in masaman sauce.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
Popular items
Pad See-U
|$13.95
Thai flat rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, and Thai sauce
Spring Roll
|$3.95
Two homemade delicately fried vegetarian rolls
Fried Rice
|$12.50
Stir fried rice with egg,tomato,onion and scallions.
More about Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280
Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280
5426 US-280, Birmingham
Popular items
Bangkok Fried Rice
|$11.95
A thai style fried rice in our special house sauce with bell pepper, sweet onions, broccoli, peas and carrots with your choice of meat.
Stir Fry Cashew dinner (R)
|$11.95
Stir-fry with in-house chili paste, cashew nuts, sweet onions, broccoli and carrots with your choice of meat. Served with rice.
Fried Veg Spring roll
|$3.50
Crispy fried spring rolls filled with cabbage, onions, carrots, mushroom. Served with in-house sweet sour sauce