Apple salad in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve apple salad

Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's - Homewood

1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Spinach Salad$9.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Apple Spinach Salad for 4$12.00
gluten free | vegetarian
Side Apple Spinach Salad$5.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette | gluten free | vegetarian
More about Ashley Mac's - Homewood
Ashley Mac's image

 

Ashley Mac's - Inverness

5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Spinach Salad$9.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Side Apple Spinach Salad$5.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette | gluten free | vegetarian
More about Ashley Mac's - Inverness
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's - Pizitz Food Hall

1821 2nd Ave N #170, Birmingham

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Spinach Salad$9.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Side Apple Spinach Salad$5.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette | gluten free | vegetarian
More about Ashley Mac's - Pizitz Food Hall
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's - Cahaba Heights

3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Spinach Salad$9.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Side Apple Spinach Salad$5.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette | gluten free | vegetarian
Apple Spinach Salad for 4$12.00
gluten free | vegetarian
More about Ashley Mac's - Cahaba Heights
Ashley Mac's image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Ashley Mac's - Riverchase

4730 Chace Circle, Hoover

Avg 4.7 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Spinach Salad$9.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
Apple Spinach Salad for 4$12.00
gluten free | vegetarian
More about Ashley Mac's - Riverchase
Meals by Misty - Homewood image

 

Meals by Misty

2900 Crescent Ave, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Feta Salad$0.00
More about Meals by Misty

