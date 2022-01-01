Apple salad in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve apple salad
Ashley Mac's - Homewood
1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham
|Apple Spinach Salad
|$9.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
|Apple Spinach Salad for 4
|$12.00
gluten free | vegetarian
|Side Apple Spinach Salad
|$5.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette | gluten free | vegetarian
Ashley Mac's - Inverness
5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover
|Apple Spinach Salad
|$9.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
|Side Apple Spinach Salad
|$5.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette | gluten free | vegetarian
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's - Pizitz Food Hall
1821 2nd Ave N #170, Birmingham
|Apple Spinach Salad
|$9.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
|Side Apple Spinach Salad
|$5.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette | gluten free | vegetarian
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's - Cahaba Heights
3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham
|Apple Spinach Salad
|$9.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
|Side Apple Spinach Salad
|$5.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette | gluten free | vegetarian
|Apple Spinach Salad for 4
|$12.00
gluten free | vegetarian
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's - Riverchase
4730 Chace Circle, Hoover
|Apple Spinach Salad
|$9.00
*SPECIAL* baby spinach, apples, dried cranberries, feta, red onion, sugared almonds, dijon vinaigrette, sour cream biscuit | vegetarian
|Apple Spinach Salad for 4
|$12.00
gluten free | vegetarian